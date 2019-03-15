VolitionRX (VNRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $2.97 on Friday. VolitionRX has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

About VolitionRX

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers worldwide. The company develops 39 epigenetic Nu.Q blood assays based on its Nucleosomics biomarker discovery platform. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

