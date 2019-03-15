VMware, Inc. (VMW) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,603 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in VMware by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,961 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $23,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in VMware by 10,184.8% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 203,695 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in VMware by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 196,028 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,881,000 after acquiring an additional 126,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in VMware by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 95,841 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,143,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMW. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.61.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 36,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total value of $6,181,584.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 304,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,770,664.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 16,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $2,386,043.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,921 shares of company stock worth $23,111,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $179.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.61 and a 1-year high of $183.40.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. VMware had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/vmware-inc-vmw-shares-bought-by-british-columbia-investment-management-corp.html.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.