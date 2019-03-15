VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Invests $236,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $733,300. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPD stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.15. 49,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,960,688. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 18.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

