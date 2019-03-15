Vertcoin (VTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.63 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $25.39 million and $2.63 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00013222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinroom, Bleutrade and Bittylicious.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.79 or 0.03463078 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.01484989 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.91 or 0.03516925 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.01331701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00112536 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.01359028 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00341562 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 48,606,097 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, Bitsane, Upbit, YoBit, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Poloniex, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.