Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Holdings Cut by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,712 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.3% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Global Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.0% during the third quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 8,089,141 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $431,879,000 after purchasing an additional 930,083 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 58,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $556,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176,771 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $238.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 11.87%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.76.

In other Verizon Communications news, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $16,221,239.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,932 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,503.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $77,054.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,358.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Holdings Cut by Beaton Management Co. Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/verizon-communications-inc-vz-holdings-cut-by-beaton-management-co-inc.html.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.