Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.40.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

VRNT opened at $52.66 on Friday. Verint Systems has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,675 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $261,787.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,334.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $64,182.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,635 shares in the company, valued at $7,827,140.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

