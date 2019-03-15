VeriCoin Price Hits $0.0989 on Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0989 or 0.00002496 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Upbit and Poloniex. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $30,175.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006310 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00027705 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013861 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00147418 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024692 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000311 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000867 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 31,575,501 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, Bleutrade and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.