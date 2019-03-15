Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) Insider Sells $742,700.00 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) insider Anne Marie Ray sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $742,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anne Marie Ray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

On Tuesday, February 26th, Anne Marie Ray sold 28,378 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $274,699.04.

On Tuesday, February 12th, Anne Marie Ray sold 14,189 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $132,809.04.

On Thursday, January 24th, Anne Marie Ray sold 28,378 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $264,199.18.

On Monday, January 7th, Anne Marie Ray sold 14,189 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $129,829.35.

On Monday, December 17th, Anne Marie Ray sold 14,189 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $117,910.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.58 million, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.69. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $17.38.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.34 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at $6,193,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at $6,174,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at $3,340,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 548,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 317,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at $2,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) Insider Sells $742,700.00 in Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/vera-bradley-inc-vra-insider-sells-742700-00-in-stock.html.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.