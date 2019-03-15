venBio Select Advisor LLC Has $124.05 Million Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

venBio Select Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up approximately 7.4% of venBio Select Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. venBio Select Advisor LLC owned about 4.71% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $124,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emory University boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Emory University now owns 39,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.
ASND stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,161. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $131.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.91.
About Ascendis Pharma A/S
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.
