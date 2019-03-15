Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 4,800,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 6,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.65.

Get Vela Technologies alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vela Technologies (VELA) Trading 6.1% Higher” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/vela-technologies-vela-trading-6-1-higher.html.

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Vela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.