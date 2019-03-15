Vanstar Mining Resources (VSR) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR)’s share price rose 10.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 363,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 165,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market cap of $6.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 18.59, a current ratio of 19.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for and produces gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Nelligan project, including Liam, Dan, 36, and Renard gold zones located in the Chapais-Chibougameau region of northern Quebec.

