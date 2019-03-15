Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 344.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,998 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $50,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 599.1% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 660,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,248,000 after buying an additional 565,675 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $144.34 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $119.35 and a 52-week high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

