Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV) Shares Bought by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Change Path LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 59.8% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,389,000 after buying an additional 52,670 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 276,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,238,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $88.61 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.46 and a one year high of $91.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2926 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

