Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) is HWG Holdings LP’s 3rd Largest Position

HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 11.5% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,247,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,445,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.81. 126,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,048. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $112.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

