Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Nike Inc (NKE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nike by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nike by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Nike by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Nike by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $14,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,089,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $11,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,687,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,653,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,862,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Macquarie set a $98.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $69.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.59.

NKE traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.18. 2,285,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,149,098. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $63.21 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

