Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 403 Shares of Western Gas Partners, LP (WES)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Western Gas Partners were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Gas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Western Gas Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Gas Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. M Partners boosted their price target on Western Gas Partners from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Western Gas Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Gas Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.09.

Shares of NYSE:WES traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Western Gas Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.65). Western Gas Partners had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $557.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Gas Partners, LP will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.21%. This is a boost from Western Gas Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Western Gas Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.02%.

About Western Gas Partners

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

