Van ECK Associates Corp Has $643,000 Holdings in PNM Resources Inc (PNM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNM. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in PNM Resources by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 73,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,453 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $43.50 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

In other PNM Resources news, VP Joseph Don Tarry sold 1,092 shares of PNM Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $49,019.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,382.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Charles N. Eldred sold 5,061 shares of PNM Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $223,848.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,622.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,564 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $46.83. 1,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,605. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. PNM Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $47.39.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

