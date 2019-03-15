Van ECK Associates Corp Has $537,000 Position in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BB&T were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BB&T by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,579,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,321,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086,502 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in BB&T by 4,179.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,647,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,345 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in BB&T by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,561,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in BB&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,877,586,000 after acquiring an additional 939,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BB&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,877,586,000 after acquiring an additional 939,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

BBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on BB&T from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded BB&T from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BB&T has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.96.

Shares of BBT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 96,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,970,106. BB&T Co. has a 52 week low of $40.68 and a 52 week high of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Graney III bought 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.04 per share, with a total value of $198,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 2,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $117,906.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,543 shares in the company, valued at $234,009.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BB&T Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

