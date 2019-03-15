Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 733.7% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE:BK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,473. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $830.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $75,096,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $112,682,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,713,437 shares of company stock valued at $198,594,100 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/van-eck-associates-corp-grows-holdings-in-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-bk.html.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.