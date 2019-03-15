ValuEngine Upgrades WideOpenWest (WOW) to “Hold”

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on shares of WideOpenWest and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $649.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.82. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $12.91.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.53 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder bought 6,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,932.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P bought 193,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,581,554.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in WideOpenWest by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WideOpenWest by 1,205.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

