ValuEngine Upgrades Wave Life Sciences (WVE) to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WVE. BidaskClub raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. HC Wainwright set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.75.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $45.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.86. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $56.00.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, Llc acquired 263,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael A. Panzara sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,752 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,385,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,250,000 after purchasing an additional 247,117 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 67,774 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,273,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,665,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

