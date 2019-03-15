ValuEngine Upgrades Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) to Sell

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.87 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.12.

AMG stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.35. 717,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $88.46 and a one year high of $194.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $564.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $187,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at $474,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,295.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 649.1% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

