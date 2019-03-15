ValuEngine Lowers Trinseo (TSE) to Strong Sell

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

TSE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup set a $58.00 price target on shares of Trinseo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $75.00 target price on shares of Trinseo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of TSE opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.10. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $82.18.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 40.17%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,146,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Trinseo by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,054,000 after acquiring an additional 409,062 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Trinseo by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Trinseo by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,780,000 after acquiring an additional 163,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Trinseo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 58,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

