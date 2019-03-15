US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Insider David A. Rickard Sells 8,558 Shares of Stock

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) insider David A. Rickard sold 8,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $297,903.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,401. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:USFD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,314. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 14.18%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on USFD. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
