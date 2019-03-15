US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Insider David A. Rickard Sells 8,558 Shares of Stock

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) insider David A. Rickard sold 8,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $297,903.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,401. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:USFD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,314. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 14.18%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in US Foods by 8.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 4.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the third quarter worth about $221,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in US Foods by 32.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in US Foods during the third quarter worth about $1,449,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USFD. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

