Urovant Sciences (UROV) Research Coverage Started at SunTrust Banks

Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Urovant Sciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:UROV opened at $13.75 on Friday. Urovant Sciences has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $14.32.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.22. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UROV. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Urovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,574,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at $14,400,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at $618,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at $900,000. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

