Uranium Energy (UEC) Shares Up 6%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. 2,610,387 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 1,006,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

