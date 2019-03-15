Upland Software (UPLD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UPLD. TheStreet upgraded Upland Software from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub raised Upland Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.29.

Shares of Upland Software stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.76. 5,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,000. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.89 million, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $45.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 28,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $1,135,452.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 509,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,506,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,978,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $2,247,613 in the last ninety days. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the third quarter valued at $27,434,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 706,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after purchasing an additional 395,418 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $6,600,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Upland Software by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 129,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 87.4% in the third quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 124,800 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

