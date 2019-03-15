Unum Group (UNM) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,616,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.20% of Unum Group worth $76,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 249.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,515,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,900,000 after buying an additional 1,796,405 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 109,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,555,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,048,000 after buying an additional 227,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 67.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 604,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,605,000 after buying an additional 244,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNM opened at $36.18 on Friday. Unum Group has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.01). Unum Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Unum Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

