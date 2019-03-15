United States Steel Co. (X) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,649 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of United States Steel worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 999.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1,747.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,290,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,220,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $19.78 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $40.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). United States Steel had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut United States Steel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Cowen began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

In related news, CFO Kevin Bradley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $227,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,295.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

