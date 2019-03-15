United Services Automobile Association Grows Stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,075 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.57% of Potlatchdeltic worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,435,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,419,000 after acquiring an additional 81,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 85,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,994. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.33. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $217.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.86 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

PCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Potlatchdeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In other news, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $407,656.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 40,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,425,677.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,374 shares of company stock worth $2,323,754. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Potlatchdeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

