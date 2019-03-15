United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Bought by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,189,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,093,112,000 after acquiring an additional 704,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,189,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,093,112,000 after acquiring an additional 704,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,989,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,290,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,331 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,152,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,020,000 after acquiring an additional 547,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9,644.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,364,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,396 shares during the last quarter. 55.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $110.88 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The company has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 254.74% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Standpoint Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.89 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.41.

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $1,013,072.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

