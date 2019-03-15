United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Position Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,189,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,093,112,000 after buying an additional 704,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,189,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,093,112,000 after buying an additional 704,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,989,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,290,253,000 after buying an additional 1,534,331 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,152,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,020,000 after buying an additional 547,718 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9,644.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,364,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,289,396 shares during the period. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $110.88 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $125.09. The company has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 254.74%. The company had revenue of $19.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.04%.

In related news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $1,013,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.89 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.41.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

