United Natural Foods (UNFI) Shares Gap Down to $13.43

United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.80, but opened at $13.43. United Natural Foods shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 66039 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNFI shares. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

The firm has a market cap of $719.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.21. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 2,211.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,992.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 414,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 394,515 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

