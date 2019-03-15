United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Short Interest Update

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,022,387 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the February 15th total of 18,887,278 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,591,384 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in United Continental by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in United Continental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in United Continental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in United Continental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in United Continental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $834,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on United Continental from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Continental in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on United Continental in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on United Continental in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on United Continental from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.88.

UAL stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98. United Continental has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $97.85.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Continental will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

