United Community Financial (UCFC) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UCFC. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Financial in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Community Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

UCFC stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $476.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.60. United Community Financial has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). United Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Community Financial will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in United Community Financial by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in United Community Financial in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in United Community Financial in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in United Community Financial by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in United Community Financial by 356.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

