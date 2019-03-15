Uniper (UN01) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

UN01 has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.10 ($26.86) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uniper currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €23.77 ($27.64).

Shares of UN01 opened at €26.51 ($30.83) on Tuesday. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a fifty-two week high of €27.74 ($32.26). The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion and a PE ratio of -5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

