Union Pacific (UNP) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $166.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Union Pacific to $175.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.39.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $165.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $126.37 and a twelve month high of $172.44. The company has a market capitalization of $119.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

