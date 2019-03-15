Under Armour Inc (UAA) Holdings Raised by Marsico Capital Management LLC

Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UAA. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Under Armour by 3,672.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 762,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 742,694 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $66,934.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.36. 72,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,302,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 83.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $24.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

