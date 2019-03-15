UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Associated British Foods (ABF)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a research report released on Tuesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABF. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, December 10th. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,280 ($42.86) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,926.67 ($38.24).

Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,287 ($29.88) on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 2,476 ($32.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,387 ($44.26).

In other news, insider Graham Allan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,250 ($29.40) per share, for a total transaction of £67,500 ($88,200.71).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

