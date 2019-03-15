Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Receives $70.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Vertical Group raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.26 price objective for the company.

In other news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $160,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,233 shares of company stock valued at $701,185 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $65.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $49.77 and a fifty-two week high of $75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

