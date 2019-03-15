Tyman’s (TYMN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN) in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Tyman in a report on Monday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Tyman from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tyman to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a report on Monday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyman has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 360.83 ($4.71).

Get Tyman alerts:

Shares of LON:TYMN traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 251 ($3.28). The company had a trading volume of 121,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $486.83 million and a P/E ratio of 18.32. Tyman has a 52-week low of GBX 222.50 ($2.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 359.50 ($4.70).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Tyman’s previous dividend of $3.75. This represents a yield of 3.16%. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio is 0.88%.

About Tyman

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.