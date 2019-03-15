Tyman PLC (TYMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tyman PLC (LON:TYMN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 326.25 ($4.26).

A number of brokerages recently commented on TYMN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Tyman from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyman in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyman in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tyman to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a report on Monday, January 28th.

TYMN opened at GBX 250 ($3.27) on Friday. Tyman has a 52 week low of GBX 222.50 ($2.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 359.50 ($4.70). The stock has a market cap of $486.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 8.25 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from Tyman’s previous dividend of $3.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.88%.

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

