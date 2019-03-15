Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Two Harbors Investment worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 44.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,929,421 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $327,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798,312 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 11,882,142 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $152,567,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,716,304 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $86,237,000 after purchasing an additional 416,706 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 79.2% during the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 5,652,380 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $84,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,679 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $63,852.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 173,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,525.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Siering purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,239,919.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 128,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,327 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $89.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWO shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays set a $15.00 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

