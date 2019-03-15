Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPC. ValuEngine upgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. DA Davidson lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp set a $24.00 price target on Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $954.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $23.23.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $63,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,265 shares in the company, valued at $493,361.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $1,209,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,536,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,305,374.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,751,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,076 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,775,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,268,000 after purchasing an additional 618,081 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth $9,230,000. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 986,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 489,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth $6,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

