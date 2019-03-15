Trustmark Corp (TRMK) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 2,743.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 753,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 727,087 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 83.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

In related news, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harry M. Walker sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $66,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.78. 255,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.08. Trustmark Corp has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 41.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRMK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens set a $32.00 target price on shares of Trustmark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Trustmark Corp (TRMK) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/trustmark-corp-trmk-shares-bought-by-texas-permanent-school-fund.html.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.