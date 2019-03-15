Trustco Bank Corp N Y Boosts Position in Southern Co (SO)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Southern comprises approximately 2.6% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Southern by 4,238.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,812,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 264.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,812,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,971,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,985,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 28.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,617,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,970 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Southern by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,303,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 90,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $4,419,781.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry A. Clark III acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.19 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,193. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $51.57. 2,136,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,194,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

