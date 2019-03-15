TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $201.47 million and approximately $90.36 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00025768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Koinex, Upbit and IDEX. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00386544 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.01697619 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00237137 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 76.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002812 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005031 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 198,264,386 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, CoinTiger, Kyber Network, Upbit, Zebpay, Crex24, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Koinex, WazirX, IDEX, Binance, Bitso, Bittrex, Cryptopia and HBUS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

