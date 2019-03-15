TrovaGene (TROV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xenomics is a molecular diagnostic company that focuses on the development of DNA-based tests using Transrenal DNA. Xenomics’ patented technology uses safe and simple urine collection and can be applied to a broad range of applications, including prenatal testing, tumor detection and monitoring, tissue transplantation, infectious disease detection, genetic testing for forensic identity determination, drug development, and research to counter bioterrorism. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TROV. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on TrovaGene from $8.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TrovaGene in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut TrovaGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.88.

NASDAQ:TROV opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.73. TrovaGene has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $33.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TrovaGene by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 392,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in TrovaGene by 508.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 239,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 199,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TrovaGene by 508.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 199,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TrovaGene in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

