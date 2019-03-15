Trimble Inc (TRMB) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Trimble worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,348,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,278,000 after acquiring an additional 66,692 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 282,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 37,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 96,166 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 381,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $14,400,597.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,674,639.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 13,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $526,903.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,562 shares in the company, valued at $371,196.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 625,336 shares of company stock worth $23,979,921 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRMB opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.18.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.82 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/trimble-inc-trmb-shares-bought-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can.html.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.