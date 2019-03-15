Triggers Achieves Market Cap of $3.75 Million (TRIG)

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, Triggers has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Triggers has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $34,590.00 worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Triggers token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001828 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00384375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.01715491 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00235488 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 75% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002696 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Triggers Token Profile

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. Triggers’ official message board is blog.blocksafe.network . The official website for Triggers is www.blocksafefoundation.com . Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe

Triggers Token Trading

Triggers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triggers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Triggers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Triggers using one of the exchanges listed above.

